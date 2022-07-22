Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from UCT

Amakhosi boss Kaizer Motaung was on Friday awarded an honorary doctorate during a graduation ceremony at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The masses who attended the ceremony toasted Motaung’s achievement with a cheer song as they celebrated his contribution to local sport.

“Allow me to express my sincere gratitude in being associated with this institution. It is important for me to express my humble pleasure to set foot in the grounds of this magnificent campus and amid luminaries that are here today,” said Motaung.

He also extended his gratitude to the university’s vice-chancellor, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, for the recognition and invitation to be honoured and celebrated by Africa’s top-ranking institution.

“Growing up in Orlando East in Soweto, I never imagined I will be standing here today. I started professional soccer at the age of 16 for Orlando Pirates, and ironically Pirates are Chiefs’ archrivals today.

“The first to my story is that when given an opportunity, do your best because you will never know who will be watching you. More so you will never know when your moment will be,” he added.

Motaung said he previously denied invitations to be honoured, but felt the time is right to accept the honour from the University of Cape Town.

