Condolences pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff

Condolences continue to pour in for American rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, professionally known as Takeoff, who reportedly passed away after he was shot in Houston.

Takeoff was a member of hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The 28-year-old rapper was allegedly gunned down during a dice game that ended badly.

Takeoff started rapping back in 2008 when the group was known as Polo Club. They later changed the name to Migos.

The group released its first project, a mixtape titled Juug Season, on August 25 2011, but only rose to fame after the release of a single titled Versace in 2013.

The real ones been dying, the fake ones is lit ~ jcole RIP takeoff — TOPIC (@topicmurshid23) November 1, 2022

The news about Takeoff passing is so disheartening and shocking. My God comforts his family, friends, and fans during this time. RIP Takeoff pic.twitter.com/0J91kj7njN — Mrs. Beebody 🐝 (@MrsBeebody) November 1, 2022

First a young black woman(Asia Womack) dies over winning a basketball game. Now Takeoff is murdered over a dice game? Beyoncé is right. America has a problem. Smh Rip Takeoff — 🌟Pink Riot🌟 (@pinkriotfairy) November 1, 2022

All takeoff did was make the best bars out the whole group for the last 6 years n mfs killed him over dice. Hate this world. Rip takeoff❤️ — jacob (@jacob_withrow) November 1, 2022

