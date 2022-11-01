E-edition
Condolences pour in for Migos rapper Takeoff

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Condolences continue to pour in for American rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, professionally known as Takeoff, who reportedly passed away after he was shot in Houston.

Takeoff was a member of hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The 28-year-old rapper was allegedly gunned down during a dice game that ended badly.

Takeoff started rapping back in 2008 when the group was known as Polo Club. They later changed the name to Migos.

The group released its first project, a mixtape titled Juug Season, on August 25 2011, but only rose to fame after the release of a single titled Versace in 2013.

