David is King at gospel awards

Cheers lifted The Red Conference Centre in Greenstone roof as the gospel industry was celebrated at the Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) yesterday.

The Pela Hao hitmaker David TheKing, real name David Sejake, scooped Best Male Artist and the biggest award of the evening, Artist of the Year.

The excited winner said it was through God’s grace and fan support that his name even came up.

“Let me take this time to thank God first for He’s forever faithful. Timing belongs to no man, but God and I believe this is a perfect and appointed time for the brand David TheKing to be standing here receiving these awards,” said Sejake.

The Best Female Artist Award was grabbed by Puleng March who credited Ingoma awards for its effort to motivate and grow independent artists in the gospel genre.

“Thank you to my family and friends for the love and support. Media houses for beautiful articles and taking the brand Puleng March to another level. Marching on team, thank you for marching with me, let’s keep marching,” she said.

Paul K won the Best CD Sleeve for the album In The Beginning while Khulekani bagged the Best Street Promotional Artist.

The multi award-winning Gospel Queen, Rebecca Malope, received the Chairperson’s Award for her continued contribution to the gospel music industry and taking time out to help build and preserve the gospel culture.

“I’ve received many awards over the years and till today I feel extremely grateful when I get another recognition for the number of years I have put into this ministry.

“Thank you to the Ingoma Foundation and to my fans for standing beside me and supporting me for all these years. Most importantly thank you to God Almighty for keeping me and blessing me with longevity,” said Malope

