Davido and Chioma in mourning following their son’s drowning

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Davido Instagram

David Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, and his partner Chioma Rowland are mourning the death of their three-year-old son.

According to reports from Lagos in Nigeria, the child drowned in a swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island home on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple was reportedly in Ibadan, Oyo State for a ceremony at the time of the death of their child.

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s home and said an investigation is under way.

The family is yet to issue a statement about the drowning incident, and many celebrities and the couple’s fans continue to send their condolences.

