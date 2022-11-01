Davido and Chioma in mourning following their son’s drowning

David Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, and his partner Chioma Rowland are mourning the death of their three-year-old son.

According to reports from Lagos in Nigeria, the child drowned in a swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island home on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple was reportedly in Ibadan, Oyo State for a ceremony at the time of the death of their child.

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s home and said an investigation is under way.

The family is yet to issue a statement about the drowning incident, and many celebrities and the couple’s fans continue to send their condolences.

Condolences to @davido & his wife Chioma on the loss of their little boy. 💔 — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) November 1, 2022

Prayers for Davido and Chioma 🙏🏾💐❤️ — MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) November 1, 2022

Little coffins are the heaviest to carry. My thoughts are with Davido ❤️ — Mo-Mo💙 (@Morris_Monye) November 1, 2022

Devastating news this morning. My thoughts are with Davido and Chioma, as well as Takeoff’s loved ones. 🤍 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) November 1, 2022

What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. 💔🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) November 1, 2022

