DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane confirm split

Johannesburg – DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane have confirmed through an Instagram video that they are in the process of getting a divorce.

This comes after yesterday’s report by the Sunday World that the couple, who’ve been married for 20 years have decided to part ways.

But they warned those who are expecting them to have “fireworks, demands and drama” to think again.

“We’ve been separated most, if not all of lockdown and we’re just finalising the finer details right now. We still have each other.

There’ll never be drama between us because we’ll forever love each other and we have three beautiful kids to raise, that’s our focus,” said DJ Fresh whose real name is Thato Sikwane.

Watch the video here:

Authors