DJ Fresh breaks silence over rape allegation storm

Johannesburg – Radio personality and DJ, Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane has finally broken his silence on the rape allegations that were leveled against him and Euphonik.

The scandal began in 2019 when an unknown account on Twitter released a list of alleged rapists, following a #MeToo campaign that gave women a platform to anonymously drop names of their alleged abusers.

At the time South Africa was shocked as the list had a lot of well-known people including Fresh’s friend and colleague DJ Euphonik.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai was at the forefront in support of the Twitter rape victims saying they should have believed Bonang Matheba when she said Euphonik abused her.

Recently, DJ Fresh said he maintains his word that he is innocent, he has never forced himself on any women.

In an interview with MacG on Podcast and chill, Fresh said he has only had consensual sex.

“Back in 2019, a person wrote a tweet to Euphonik asking him how he feels about drugging young kids and raping them and Themba ignored that, then the following week I was added on the list, and I obviously issued my statement that it never happened, life carried on. In 2020 it resurfaced again and some poet girl whose name I shall not waste my energy on decided to post it on her Twitter account, so my lawyers sent her a letter saying she must remove the post and in her arrogance she literally refused,” he said shrugging.

He added that after Ntsiki Mazwai’s post, the ANC Women’s League was pulled in and they were saying he silenced people.

“No one was silenced, all we were saying was do not post sh*t that is unsubstantiated, as the arrogance continued the matter went to court and she lost. I think the costs were almost R200 000 and it did not have to go there, this thing could’ve ended immediately. I remember the judge was like, we are actually not against people being activists, but with activism comes great responsibility,” Fresh said.

“I have never forced myself on a women, not without her asking ‘strangle me daddy’, but then we are playing a game then. There is more on the docket that shows that there are a lot of lies here. I have never forced myself on anybody, like I said, not unless they asked. I also cannot talk much about the issue because it is still in court,” he concluded.

The whole court case hanging on top of Fresh’s head has obviously exhausted his pocket, while the entertainment industry is barely coping with Covid1-9 regulations and unemployment has him, he revealed during the podcast that he has started accepting wedding gigs, something he has been avoiding to do for over 25 years and has music out.

