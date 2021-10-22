DJ Tira refutes claims of IFP membership

Johannesburg- Prolific music producer and performer, DJ Tira whose real name is Mthokozisi Khathi has rubbished claims that he and his family are fully-fledged members of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Tira who is also a businessman in his own rights told Sunday World that he is not a member of IFP despite him being seen performing at various events of the political party.

“My family or I am not members of the IFP or any political party, and we are not going to be associated with any political organization anytime soon.

I am a businessman and artist who goes where I get booked to perform. I need to support my family at all costs, despite performing to any political campaign of any party. I am hungry and I need to put food on the table for my family, and in this regard, I am not affiliated to any political party including IFP,” he said.

Suspicions arose when Tira’s images and videos surfaced that he was endorsing the IFP for the local government elections that will be held on 1 November, but he was quick to shoot allegations down.

“There is no truth in such, and I am performing at any political event I am booked for. People should understand that I also don’t have a problem performing at ANC, EFF or NFP events, as long as I get paid for my work. Covid-19 had shown me flames like any other artists, and I take the job as it comes,” said Tira.

He also stated that he does not even own even a single T-shirt of any political party and he is grateful that he is getting gigs.

“IFP leadership does not have a problem with me performing at events of other political parties, as they know that I am an independent artist, and I am not deprived to exercise my artistic right to be everywhere. When there is work, I will take it,” he said.

When asked why his sister, Tha Khathi was promoting IFP on her social media pages with dancers wearing the party’s T-shirts, Tira said, “She is a businesswoman in her own rights and she organized those dancers as part of her business, and that has nothing to do with me. We are artists and being at the IFP events is a business sense, nothing else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira)

We have suffered a lot during the hard lockdown, and we are trying to provide for our families. There is nothing sinister about that move. I was called by the leaders of the ANC this week to be part of the performers at their campaign and if we agree on terms and conditions, I will take the gig,” he said.

Author



Bongani Mdakane