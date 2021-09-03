REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Does Dj Sbu really owe Zahara money?

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – Dj Sbu has responded to claims made by songstress Zahara that he owes her money during a Channel O podcast.

He has finally made the decision to address this situation and put it to rest.

She claims that the DJ’s defunct record label TS Records owe her millions when she was under the record label and continued making these claims when she was a guest on Podcast and Chill’s special celebrity episodes that airs on Channel O.

According to the interviews, Dj Sbu said that they made good music together but she is going around spreading fake news about the company owing money to her but in actual fact, it is her that owes the company money.

They made their own agreement to split the costs 50/50 says Dj Sbu.

She then proceeded to say that if they do not pay her, she will have to take them to court.

Watch DJ Sbu speaking about the matter below: 

Watch Zahara speaking about the matter below as well:

