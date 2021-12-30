REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Dr Dre pays ex wife $100m divorce settlement

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- American rapper, dr Dre has settled his divorce with his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

The duo had been married for 24 years.

Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million – $50 million now, and $50 mil a year from now.

Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million.

Nicole did not get half because she contested a prenup which they both signed.

Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes