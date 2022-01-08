Dr John Kani stars in Osama music video

Johannesburg- Veteran actor, author, and director Dr John Kani has starred in the video of one of the biggest songs currently in South Africa.

The much-awaited official video of Zakes Bantwini’s hit Osama has had his fans revived all over again as it was released in September last year.

Dr Kani who played the role of T’Chaka in the movie Black Panther, appears as Zakes Bantwini’s father, giving guidance to his son in the music video.

“To some people this is a song, and to some this is a spiritual journey but to US this is a Film,” Zakes Bantwini wrote.

