REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Dr John Kani stars in Osama music video

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Veteran actor, author, and director Dr John Kani has starred in the video of one of the biggest songs currently in South Africa.

The much-awaited official video of Zakes Bantwini’s hit Osama has had his fans revived all over again as it was released in September last year.

Dr Kani who played the role of T’Chaka in the movie Black Panther, appears as Zakes Bantwini’s father, giving guidance to his son in the music video.

“To some people this is a song, and to some this is a spiritual journey but to US this is a Film,” Zakes Bantwini wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes