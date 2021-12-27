REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Dr Winnie Mashaba flaunts her baby bump, as she announces pregnancy

By Coceka Magubeni
Dr Winnie Mashaba

Johannesburg: Gospel sensation and award-winning artist Dr Winnie Mashaba cannot contain her excitement as she is expecting a child.

In the spirit of Christmas Dr Mashaba has shared the news with her fans and followers on social media, saying, she is praying for every woman who longs to be a mom one day.

“This is my 1st ever Christmas with the most beautiful bump. I bless the Lord with so much gratitude as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Winnie Mashaba (@winnie_mashaba)

 

