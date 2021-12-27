Dr Winnie Mashaba flaunts her baby bump, as she announces pregnancy

Johannesburg: Gospel sensation and award-winning artist Dr Winnie Mashaba cannot contain her excitement as she is expecting a child.

In the spirit of Christmas Dr Mashaba has shared the news with her fans and followers on social media, saying, she is praying for every woman who longs to be a mom one day.

“This is my 1st ever Christmas with the most beautiful bump. I bless the Lord with so much gratitude as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations,” she wrote on Instagram.

