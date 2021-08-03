Dripping: New way to party, meet up with friends and stick yourself to a drip full of vitamins

Johannesburg – Forget feeling sorry for yourself at home during Covid and lockdown, rather hang out with some friends at a dripping spot.

Dripping is the new black, a fun and healthy alternative for some small groups.

What is dripping with friends you may ask, well it’s a gathering which ensures you social distance, while being replenished, rehydrated and revitalised in the comfort of a lounge or venue to boost your immune system or detox depending on the treatment of your choice.

I went to visit IVY Lounge and Pain Management Clinic in Kempton Park with some friends for some much-needed TLC recently.

The peaceful surroundings of Jacaranda trees and a swimming pool make it a perfect spot to hang out while strengthening your immune system.

We arrived in the modern lounge, which comprised a reception area, colourful lounge and dripping stations.

Before enjoying the experience, a prerequisite is filling out the health questionnaire and to choose between various drips.

Some of the drips on offer include various treatments like the immune boost which contains a high dose of vitamin C.

Jet fuel boost offers much-needed energy while detoxing and dehydrating your body from within.

The lounge also offers a Detox drip, anti-inflammatory drip, fertility drip, skin radiance drip and my favourite, the hangover and jetlag recovery drip which one of my mates needed after a break-up.

The drip stations in the lounge are far enough to allow social distancing.

After the drip session which took about an hour I further replenished with water, my blood pressures taken and I left feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts