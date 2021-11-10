Abdul Khoza inspired by Meshack Mavuso’s Shaka Zulu play

Johannesburg- Former Isibaya actor Abdul Khoza has recently expressed how Meshack Mavuso’s Shaka Zulu play has inspired him.

Abdul took to social media to share how watching the Shaka Zulu play which is directed by Meshack Mavuso has inspired him to follow his dreams.

‘Taking this opportunity to say CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @mavuso101 for an amazing theatre piece of #shakazulu I am so proud of you mfowethu, Big-Ups.”

“You took my breathe away and inspired me to chase every dream I could possibly have. Umsebenzi wakho says alot about your impact in the ARTS.”

“Also a huge and personal BRAVO to my other big brother @mdukhekhe for his unmatched brilliance on his role on the show. Bhuti you ROARED like Mufasa himself & brought the house down with every breathe you took on that stage.”

“I cannot tell you how much you moved me and inspired my love for theatre. And actor who is a beast on SCREEN & STAGE is very rare. Asibonge,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma