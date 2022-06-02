Amapiano hit single dedicated to Action SA’s Herman Mashaba

An amapiano hit single track titled Herman Mashaba is set to be released by a new amapiano musician, popularly known as Freymusiq, on Friday.

The musician said he was dedicating the song to Action SA’s Mashaba as a token of appreciation for his leadership and vision for a better South Africa.

Freymusiq, whose real name is Godfrey Malindisa, is also a model and actor. He said he realised his ability and skill in composing music when he wrote songs that he would, in turn, sing with his brother.

He has been criticised and accused of mimicking Mlindo the vocalist. He said this made him feel discouraged and he was forced to quit music.

But he has since made a comeback, just in time for youth month, which he believes will propel the song into the limelight.

He is however not the first artist to name drop. Other amapiano songs with famous names which did really well are Lorch and Msholozi both done by the Scorpion kings and Zuma YiStar by Lady Du.

See the promo video of the song below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author