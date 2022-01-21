Ayanda Borotho reminds women to leave toxic relationships

Johannesburg- Former Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho has recently taken to social media to remind women, to know when to leave any toxic relationships.

A toxic relationship is a type of relationship which may be characterized by certain behaviors from the toxic partner.

These behaviors may be emotionally and sometimes, physically damaging to their partner.

Toxic relationships are mostly characterized by insecurity, self-centeredness, dominance, control.

These types of relationships are seen as dysfunctional and Ayanda is reminding women to get out of such relationships.

“Came here to remind those who feel stuck in toxic relationships, friendships, and environments that “Leaving is love.” Stop serving what doesn’t t serve you back.”

“And sometimes it may serve you, but does it serve you right? Does it serve you kindly? Does it serve you forward? There’s a difference,” she wrote.

Ayanda is not only an actress but she is also an author who is very passionate about talking about sensitive issues relating to mental health and social issues in general.

In 2019 she published a book called ‘Unbecoming to Become’ which is subtitled ‘My Journey Back to Self’.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author