News

BBMzansi fans excited to learn that contestant Terry has an Only Fans account

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Terry Instagram

Johannesburg- Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 contestant Terry is one of the contestants who has an Only Fans account.

Terry(26) real name Gugu Refiloe has been on everyone’s tongues on social media since the start of Big Brother Mzansi.

She is known as ‘The Treasure’ on OnlyFans where she shares exclusive photos to those who have subscribed to her content on there.

Honest almost to her own detriment, the adult content creator has a very big personality and stands for acceptance and non-judgment. She doesn’t like fake people and considers herself to be very open.

Terry makes money from her makeup business but then she has her other business on OnlyFans which makes her quite some money.

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi were very intrigued to hear Terry’s life story and why she joined OnlyFans.

