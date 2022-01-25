BBMzansi fans excited to learn that contestant Terry has an Only Fans account

Johannesburg- Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 contestant Terry is one of the contestants who has an Only Fans account.

Terry(26) real name Gugu Refiloe has been on everyone’s tongues on social media since the start of Big Brother Mzansi.

She is known as ‘The Treasure’ on OnlyFans where she shares exclusive photos to those who have subscribed to her content on there.

Honest almost to her own detriment, the adult content creator has a very big personality and stands for acceptance and non-judgment. She doesn’t like fake people and considers herself to be very open.

Terry makes money from her makeup business but then she has her other business on OnlyFans which makes her quite some money.

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi were very intrigued to hear Terry’s life story and why she joined OnlyFans.

#BBMzansi I know I'm not the only considering onlyfans as a financial solution after Terry's story. pic.twitter.com/NkhaSp7aOP — Muhluri (@Muhlurisings_sa) January 25, 2022

Terry is the only person that got a tissue paper from Themba. I can feel that it is the only story that makes sense to him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤ #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi — toxic and proud 💫💫 (@IamFeisty) January 25, 2022

Terry Narrates Her Emotional Life Story and Why She Joined Only Fans. #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/JUQwWFHV4c — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi3) January 25, 2022

Terry is so real mahn she can talk until next year 😭❤️ #BBMzansi — Chantel✨⭐️💫🌟 (@Chantel997) January 25, 2022

Terry is a legend i love a woman who does what she has to do !! #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/HLY4QI5DNG — barbiie moloko team Queen (@BarbMoloko) January 25, 2022

