Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant QV leaves the house

Johannesburg – Big Brother season 3 contestant QV has officially left the Big Brother house.

Shirley Adonisi Director of Local Entertainment Channels has confirmed that Keamogetswe Motlhale, one of the Big Brother Mzansi season 3 housemates known as ‘QV’, has taken the decision to leave the Big Brother house for personal reasons.

QV has bid farewell to her fellow housemates and has also expressed her gratitude to the production team for the opportunity to be in the House.

A psychologist is working with her to ensure a smooth transition back into the outside world and guide her through her journey going forward.

“We wish her all the best on her journey and she has our full support,” she said.

QV also took to social media to express her gratitude for being on the show.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity which has always been my childhood dream and for that, I’ll never take the moments for granted. One thing you guys should take away from this is that healing takes time,” she wrote.

