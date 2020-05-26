Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest sign to Def Jam Africa.

Rapper and media personality, Boity Thulo, has signed with Def Jam Recordings, a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group (UMG).

It is truly Africa’s time to brag as UMG announced that Thulo along with eight other African international artists will be part of Def Jam Africa.

According to UMG, Boity follows Nasty C, who was signed by Def Jam’s main American division in March.

Thulo has not made any official statement about the news but took to Twitter on the weekend to thank God for her achievements.

“Wholeheartedly grateful. This year is filled with pockets of beautiful surprises and blessings,” she wrote.

Thulo’s manager Bash did not respond to questions sent by Sunday World at the time of publication.

The label launches with a flagship roster, that includes some of the most influential African talent including Cassper Nyovest, Larry Gaaga (Nigeria) Nadia Nakai, Tshego, Tellaman, Ricky Tyler and Vector (Nigeria).

Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa and South Africa managing director Sipho Dlamini said: “Many of us in Africa grew up on music from legendary labels under the UMG umbrella. From Blue Note for jazz fans, to Mercury Records, which was Hugh Masekela’s first US label and Uptown Records, the home of Jodeci and Mary J Blige and many more. For those into hip-hop, no label has such cultural and historic relevance as Def Jam. From Run DMC, to LL Cool J, Disturbing tha Peace, Jay-Z, Big Sean and Kanye West, Def Jam has always been the ultimate destination for hip-hop and urban culture worldwide.

“It is a historic achievement that we’re now able to bring this iconic label to Africa, to create an authentic and trusted home for those who aspire to be the best in hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap. Together, we will build a new community of artists, that will push the boundaries of hip-hop from Africa, to reach new audiences globally,” said Dlamini.

“Def Jam is a globally recognized brand, synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we enthusiastically welcome the launch of Def Jam Africa as an opportunity for audiences worldwide to discover the incredibly talented hip-hop artists emerging from across the continent,” said Jeff Harleston, interim Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings.

The label is based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, but will identify and sign artist talent from across the entire continent.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane