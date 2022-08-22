Celebrity fight set for East London between muso, radio presenter

In an effort to revive boxing in the Eastern Cape, award-winning gospel artist Betusile Mcinga will fight Umhlobo Wenene Breakfast co-host Mafa Bavuma.

The boxing match, dubbed Battle Of Personalities, will take place at Orient Theatre, East London on September 25.

Big City Boxing Promotions’ George Meko confirmed that it is all systems go for the big fight night, adding that the winner will walk away with R200 000.

“Its an idea that we began toying around with in 2020 when Batusile and Mafa began teasing each about their personalities,” said Meko.

“They have been teasing each other around issues of beauty, material things, and who’s got the most influence in the Eastern Cape. Early this year, we sat down and discussed [with them about a possibility of a celebrity fight] and they agreed to end the battle of their personalities in a ring.”

Meko said the winner, who will get all the bragging rights, will donate the prize money to a charity organisation.

“They agreed that they are not doing this for money but to revive the boxing sport in the province and to make sure that they settle their personality battle. The winner will walk away with R200 000 and the loser will take home R100 000, which they will donate to their preferred charity organisations.”

Mcinga, the Amandla Akuwe hitmaker, confirmed that the fight is on. “Its been a while since we’ve been teasing each other about our personalities. We must settle this once and for all,” he said.

“We are doing this for the love of the people of EC [Eastern Cape] and to revive boxing in the province. I’m already training on my own, and by the end of the week, I’ll be training with a professional trainer, my manager is finalising everything about it.”

Attempts to get a comment from Bavuma proved fruitless as his cellphone rung unanswered. Meko further confirmed that singer Berita and Naakmusiq will entertain the fans while Putco Mafani will be the ring announcer for the night.

