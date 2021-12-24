Checkout 2021’s best celebrity couples

Johannesburg- 2021 came with all sorts of challenges, but as we know love makes the world go around.

Let’s take a look at the top five best celebrity couples that showed us flames in 2021.

Celebrity relationships are everything because we get to witness the union of well-known people. 2021 has been a year of love for some of our favourite celebrities.

Dr. Musa Mthombeni and Liesel Laurie

Mzansi’s most talked about couple shared pictures of themselves after announcing their relationship with an engagement in June.

DJ Zinhle and Murdarh Bongz

DJ Zinhle and Blac Motion’s Murdarh Bongz confirmed their relationship when Zinhle shared the two were expecting a child together.

The couple recently welcomed their beautiful baby girl Asante.

Lorch and Natasha Thahane

Lorch and Natasha Thahane tried to hide their relationship, but Twitter detectives did their research and the cat was eventually out of the bag.

Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala

We saw that love always conquers after Lunga Shabalala and Thando Thabethe got back together after they broke up.

The two started dating in 2019 but later slipt and broke up in 2020.

Zodwa Wabantu and Olifile Mpudi

Zodwa found love again and we saw her posting snippets of her man and left everyone guessing who the mysterious man is, Zodwa later revealed that she was dating Olifile Mpudi.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author