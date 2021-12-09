REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Condolences pour in for RHOJ reality star Naledi Willers

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Naledi Willers

Johannesburg- Messages of condolences have been pouring in for Real Housewives of Johannesburg season one reality star Naledi Willers.

Naledi Willers passed on after a long battle with cancer.

1 Magic has issued out a statement regarding the passing of Naledi.

Shirley Adonisi, the  newly appointed Director of Local Entertainment Channels said:

“We are saddened by the news of Naledi Willers passing. Naledi appeared in the first season of “Real Housewives of Johannesburg on 1Magic in 2018. We would like to send our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The executive producer of RHOJ Sonia Mbele also shared her words of condolences to the reality star.

“Mosadi” (that’s what we called each other) I don’t even know what to say…we had our fair share of everything. Friendship, sisterhood, misunderstandings but above all we had love!!! Rest Mosadi rest,” she wrote.

Olwethu Leshabane who was also on the reality show with Naledi, penned down a sweet message to the reality star.

“Lala ngoxolo Naledi The Queen of shade you had the smartest and sharpest soft-spoken tongue I’d ever come across when we were on RHOJ. It was hilarious to watch some of the things you’d say go overheads…Nxese Sisi. Condolences to your family and friends,” she wrote.

The family has also issued out a statement on the passing of their loved one, and details of her funeral will be announced in due time.

“This is the official family statement, please refer to the artwork for details on the passing of @nana01gp”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

