Congrats! Carol Tshabalala is engaged

Adored sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala is engaged.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tshabalala shared a picture of her flaunting an engagement ring and mentioned how her fiancé had great taste. The well-respected broadcaster did not reveal the identity of the mystery man.

“Engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance and the beginning of an eternal love story. True love stories never have endings,” wrote Tshabalala.

Tshabalala has been married before, to Solomon Manana when she was 19 years, but sadly the marriage did not end well. Two sons were born out of their marriage.

