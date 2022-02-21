Criselda’s ex remarries in no time

Radio host and social activist Criselda Kananda’s ex-husband, Prince Siyolo Dudumashe, has found himself a new wife, hardly a year after their divorce was finalized.

A picture of Dudumashe with his unnamed new wife has emerged and is said to have hurt Kananda who was not expecting her ex-hubby to move on so quickly.

One source said Kananda got the shock of her life when she got wind of the new wife from the prince’s relative.

“She is still in shock that the prince moved on so fast. Though she did not want them to reconcile, she feels it was embarrassing that he moved on so fast while she was still in the healing process,” said the source.

When contacted for comment, Kananda said: “I wasn’t aware because it’s none of my business. Congratulations to Siyolo and his beautiful partner. I wish them happiness and cherished memories.”

Kananda and Dudumashe wed in 2015 but trouble in paradise began to emerge in 2019 when she alleged that he had physically abused her.

“I have been battered and beaten,” an Instagram post at the time read in part.

Dudumashe ignored our calls and questions sent to him.

