DJ Zinhle defends Uncle Waffles over provocative wardrobe

Johannesburg- DJ Zinhle has come to the rescue of Uncle Waffles after she defended her over her provocative wardrobe.

This comes after videos of Uncle Waffles performing wearing a g-string have been trending on social media.

DJ Zinhle did not take the comments people have been making about the upcoming DJ’s dress sense lying down.

Zinhle took to social media and to defend Uncle waffles against those who were questioning why she performs showing her g-string for the world to see.

“It’s on her body, so it’s okay. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also okay but let’s learn to let people be,” she wrote.

Is g-string trending because of Uncle waffles or…? Did #MacG do something again pic.twitter.com/vwbOZ6zROI — Business Solutions (@WeFirstClass) December 8, 2021

It’s on her body, so it’s okay. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also okay but let’s learn to let people be. https://t.co/TaVrLcSyEB — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) December 7, 2021

Tweeps reacted to DJ Zinhle’s defending Uncle Waffle’s dress sense.

You should be mentoring her to be the next big thing instead of going naked. Young girls are inspired by you because of your great music. Her g-string opened doors for her but time to focus on her craft unless her craft is showing g-string!! — Mangi Tshikomba 🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@mangi_tshikomba) December 7, 2021

Her G- String opened doors for her? So you were in the room when it was discussed that she'd go big because you saw her G-string? Why does it bother you so much to see it? 🤔 — Percy Mboweni (@percy_mboweni) December 7, 2021

Stop being emotionally and have decent conversation not defending shit, this is a public space ,other people deserve to be respected hence public indecency is a crime unless that has changed so we can also go around naked. Now i understand why Lerato said you no longer close. — #JustAnOrdinaryGuy (@IamAnAfricann) December 7, 2021

Soon you will defend women who are DJing naked. Public indecency is no longer a thing. And you want men to respect you when you don't even respect yourselves. — Ofentse (@Ofentse39562967) December 7, 2021

You're just defending nonsense in the name of "womandla",,, trying to give the impression yokuthi you're cool with this ukuthi bangathi you're a hater…😒 At what expense though,,,? Ngoba this flushes away all the work people like yourself did to insure female a Dj's respect!🤦🏽‍♂️ — 🇿🇦…Mrembula…🇿🇦 (@dragzito) December 7, 2021

Thank you for this Zinhle , uncle Waffles can wear whatever she wants to wear there's no dress code for being a DJ, people must just stop trying to dictate how us celebs dress and how we live our lives! — Collen (@Collen_KM) December 8, 2021

