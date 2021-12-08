VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

DJ Zinhle defends Uncle Waffles over provocative wardrobe

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg- DJ Zinhle has come to the rescue of Uncle Waffles after she defended her over her provocative wardrobe.

This comes after videos of Uncle Waffles performing wearing a g-string have been trending on social media.

DJ Zinhle did not take the comments people have been making about the upcoming DJ’s dress sense lying down.

Zinhle took to social media and to defend Uncle waffles against those who were questioning why she performs showing her g-string for the world to see.

“It’s on her body, so it’s okay. She hasn’t asked anyone else to wear it. If you don’t like it that’s also okay but let’s learn to let people be,” she wrote.

Tweeps reacted to DJ Zinhle’s defending Uncle Waffle’s dress sense.

