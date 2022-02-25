Family plans private send-off for Riky Rick

Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Tuesday, March 1, the rapper’s family said in a statement on Friday.

“The family has planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed,” reads the statement.

But close friends, family, and selected media will gather for a special tribute celebration to be held on Friday, March 4. This will also be live-streamed.

Added the family: “The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days.”

FUNERAL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Time: 10:00 for 12:00

Live-streamed Link (To be advised on the day)

MEMORIAL DETAILS

Date: Friday, 4th March 2022

Time: 10:00 for 14:00

Live-streamed Link (To be advised on the day)

Riky Rick allegedly died by suicide at his estate home in the north of Joburg on Wednesday morning. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was 34. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

