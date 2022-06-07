E-edition
Fresh faces for Mzansi Magic’s eHostela

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mzansi Magic's eHostela returns for new season

Mzansi Magic’s Sunday night drama eHostela is making its return for season three with some fresh faces.

Scandal!‘s Gcina Nkosi and former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala join the drama series set in the heart of a KwaZulu Natal’s KwaMashu township.

eHostela tackles the story of two sons whose bond is bound in secrets and sealed by guns.

In season two the drama series ended fatally with Sthandwa (played by Thuthuka Mthembu) saving Mndeni’s (played by Thobani Nzuza) life by killing Celemba.

The new season will air on July 3, 2022, at 8 PM.

