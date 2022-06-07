Fresh faces for Mzansi Magic’s eHostela

Mzansi Magic’s Sunday night drama eHostela is making its return for season three with some fresh faces.

Scandal!‘s Gcina Nkosi and former Isibaya actor Siyabonga Thwala join the drama series set in the heart of a KwaZulu Natal’s KwaMashu township.

eHostela tackles the story of two sons whose bond is bound in secrets and sealed by guns.

In season two the drama series ended fatally with Sthandwa (played by Thuthuka Mthembu) saving Mndeni’s (played by Thobani Nzuza) life by killing Celemba.

The new season will air on July 3, 2022, at 8 PM.

iNumber number ye #eHostelaMzansi season 3 iphumile! Just like that, July just got better, hotter, mnandi-er and more action-packed all because of Sunday, 03 July. 🔥🔥 Are you ready? Click > https://t.co/BkoIFl1MTE to see how season 2 ended. pic.twitter.com/EGdAEwzIod — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 7, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author