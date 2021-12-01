VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Gomora fans left heartbroken after latest episode

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- The latest episode of Gomora has left fans of the show feeling emotional after seeing their favourite character suffering.

The character of Mazet, which is played by Siphesihle Ndaba is currently going through the most at the moment.

She is in a wheelchair after being shot by Don who was played by actor, Israel Matseke.

Last night’s episode was one of the most emotional episodes for the fans.

Fans saw their favourite character left in a vulnerable manner.

Mazet is a strong and resilient character but seeing her like that broke a lot of hearts.

Although it’s acting, some fans stated that they actually relate to what she is going through and it feels real seeing it on their screen.

Take a look at how some fans reacted to the episode on Twitter below: 

 

