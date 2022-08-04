Inaugural ‘One Country Concert’ to promote national unity

Legendary guitarist and jazz musician Selaelo Selota will host his One Country Concert, he said, noting that he believes what the country needs is unity, hence the name of the concert.

The inaugural concert will be held at Ditsong: Pioneer Museum in Silverton, Pretoria on September 10.

Famous for his song Thrrr Phaaa, Selota shared that the musical event is the beginning of a series of concerts he plans to take on a national tour, adding that he will be working with other local artists including Ami Faku and Howie Combrink.

“I investigated the social cohesion that is lacking within the music and entertainment industry and I immediately came up with this concept where I can feature artists that speak to my vision of one country,” said Selota.

“Ami Faku and Howie Combrink were my first choice because of their talent, artistry, and the fire they bring on stage.”

Faku said she was thrilled after she received a phone call from Selota telling her about his plan, noting that there was no way she was going to turn down the opportunity.

The award-winning songstress said as a young woman in the entertainment industry, she always looked up to Selota, and to be featured in his concert is a dream come true, she said.

