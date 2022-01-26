Independent record label artists at each other’s throats over Dj Hlo’s song of the year

Johannesburg – Three independent record label owners are at each other’s throats as they are accusing one another of stealing Durban-based Ukhozi FM’s Song Of The Year winner Dj Hlo.

The three independent label owners Ngcebo Mdima of Charlie Communications which houses TNS, Skillz, Lebo Mlangeni of Jozi Entertainment which houses Semi Tee, Kamu Dee, Mathandazo Gatsha and Zakhele Nxumalo who owns MaChing MaChing Records took another turn on Monday as they all claimed to have made the youngster.

Dj Hlo whose real name is Hlosiwe Mthalane from Durban surprised and left many people angry when she won the Ukhozi FM’s Song Of The Year.

The song that left many people surprised and angry is titled Isibani and it surprisingly entered the Ukhozi FM Top 20 at the last minute with only 6500 views on YouTube to compete with songs that were already famous and had over 100 000 views.

According to the three well-known businessmen in the music industry, all of them claim that they discovered Dj Hlo who has a special relationship with Maz Herbz, owner and businessman, Dr Mandla Zulu who also owns a fleet of trucks.

It is well known that Dj Hlo has a special relationship with the Durban-based multimillionaire businessman Dr Zulu who is said to have helped her win the Ukhozi FM Song Of The Year.

Masheleni who is also a Kwaito cum Amapiano artist wants Dj Hlo to recognize him after his hard work in pushing her brand.

“I don’t care what anyone is saying but people deserve to know the truth that I am the guy who polished that diamond. Nobody wanted to touch Dj Hlo until I made sure that she teamed up with Bizizi and Kaygee in 2020. She must recognize me and now all the people that were never there from the beginning are now claiming her. I’m annoyed and disgusted, to say the least,” said Masheleni angrily.

Masheleni went on to say he was prepared to release a video explaining everything about his working relationship with Dj Hlo and how he was sidelined in the Isibani project.

On Monday Mlangeni took social by storm when he came out and claimed that he discovered Dj Hlo and that Mdima was making him money since he announced that he was working with Dj Hlo.

“It’s not a new thing every time I discover an artist, this guy (Mdima) will poach that artist and want to work with them. I don’t know whether it’s jealous or what but I told Dj Hlo’s management that if that guy is now involved in Dj Hlo’s projects, they must count me out. They must know that he is making me money because I still have a contract with Dj Hlo,” wrote Mlangeni.

When Mdima was approached for a comment he said: “I don’t have time to gossip about people who are jealous that are in a moving train and I don’t have time for responding to nonsense. I have TNS to drop in a few weeks so my energy is with him, not the industry politics that is not going to pay my bills,” he said.

Attempts to get comments from Dj Hlo proved fruitless as calls, text messages, and WhatsApp messages were ignored.

