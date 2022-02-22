Inside MaMkhize and Andile’s star-studded US trip

Royal AM Football Club chairman Andile Mpisane and his mother Shauwn Mkhize are painting the town red in the US.

Andile took part in the Legends of The Street Tour, an annual music event, where he was the opening act for the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Gucci Maine.

The pictures and videos of the mother and son living large in New York have been circulating on social media.

Shauwn, who shared a snippet of Andile’s opening act at the music show, gushed about how proud she was of him for representing South Africa.

“Seeing my son spread his wings and take over world stages has been an honour to witness,” she wrote. “It’s possible dear black child. If you can dream it, you can do it.

She continued: “This is only the beginning @andilempisane10, mommy will be by your side cheering you on, and most importantly, believing in you. Super proud of you.”

