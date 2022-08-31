Joburg Day gets new name ahead of fun-filled event

Joburg Day has been rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy 947 Move, a music festival with a lot on the go.

This after Primedia announced this week that it has partnered with Samsung to bring Joburgers a two-day fun-filled event.

Broadcasting CEO Randall Abrahams said: “We’re excited to give our listeners more by doubling up on what they have ever had before in terms of Joburg Day.

“There’ll be two days where Gen MZers get to optimize enjoyment as they embrace the whole lifestyle vibe with cutting-edge mobile devices adding to the experience.”

The first day will be hosted by 947’s Chris Beatz and some of SA’s finest DJs across various genres from dance, hip-hop, and amapiano.

Anele and the Club, 947, and Samsung will be hosting some of the old favourites Mi Casa, Shekhinah, Zakes Bantwini, and Cassper Nyovest, who has performed at the event before.

Abrahams added that the new venue will be the Prime View Adventure and Leisure in Olifantsfontein.

