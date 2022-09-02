Joburg Film Fest rejuvenates art of African storytelling – John Kani

The Joburg Film Festival, in partnership with Multichoice Group, was officially launched at Langhams in Fourways on Thursday afternoon. The festival returns early next year.

At the launch of the fifth edition of the festival, executive director Tim Mangwedi said: “After two years of extremely challenging times for the film industry, the festival is excited to be back with an in-person event and an expanded programme. The 5th edition of the festival will once again attract thousands of visitors to South Africa, with activities that will include screenings and industry events.

“The Joburg Film Festival and JBX Market will position the city of gold as the film capital of South Africa, with the festival celebrating African stories and the talent of home-grown filmmakers as we showcase their films alongside those of filmmakers from around the world.”

The launch included a panel discussion, which focused on African storytelling, global visibility, and influence was made up of Dr John Kani, Matshepo Maja, Sanaa Mothabisa, Phathu Makwarela, Sara Blecher, and Nomzamo Mbatha.

The legendary Kani spoke about the importance of storytelling, and said people need to tell stories of South Africans in their own country.

“We need the correct stories and those stories must be told by us, that is why at the Joburg Film Festival we assemble and rejuvenate the art of storytelling,” he said.

The 2023 edition of the festival will attract visitors to Gauteng, with a focal point of activities at the Nelson Mandela Square, which will include screenings and industry events.

The festival is now in its fifth year and will showcase some of the finest films from countries around the world. Apart from the screening of over 60 films, the festival will include a wide range of audience and industry initiatives such as the Film Programme, Industry Programme, Youth and Audience Development Programme, Film Society and JBX Content Market.

According to organizers, the Youth and Audience Development Programme will focus mainly on giving young filmmakers opportunities through training, skills transfer and networking with industry leaders during the programme.

The festival will take place from 31 January to 5 February 2023.

