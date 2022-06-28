Kamogelo Molatlhoe bags new role on ‘uBettina Wethu’ season two

Former Rhythm City actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe is the new Bettina on uBettina Wethu. From June 15, the show can be streamed exclusively on the streaming app Viu.

Ryan Solovei, country manager at VIU South Africa, said they are proud that uBettina Wethu season two would be featured first on Viu, a full two months before it is released on SABC in August.

Bettina is a quirky, smart wannabe executive who won the hearts of thousands of South African soap lovers.

Season two has new faces including Lunga Shabalala who plays Dingaan, Itumeleng Bokaba as Zaza, and Hungani Ndlovu who features in the role of Duma, Betty’s new love interest.

Solovei said: “Viewers can expect their unfashionable hero to juggle new moral dilemmas, decisions regarding love, family responsibilities, and just how to cope with people like Brandon, Lakhe, and Tbang, who are determined to upset her career.”

“Add a pinch of intrigue regarding how to work with old-flame Dingaan while her relationship with Duma develops, and you have a recipe that mirrors the experiences and predicaments that many young South African women face in the competitive rat race that is part of high visibility, glamorous businesses.”

