Khanyi Mbau responds to secret admirer of 8 years

Johannesburg- Media personality Khanyi Mbau has responded to a secret admirer after the person shared that they have been in a ‘relationship’ with her for eight years.

“Today marks exactly 8 years I have been dating @MbauReloaded in my head …Remember my Facebook post the day I marked 4 years….#Khanyi you own my head,” he wrote.

Today marks exactly 8 years I have been dating @MbauReloaded in my head … Remember my Facebook post the day I marked 4 years…. #Khanyi you own my head — Tallman Mshwane (@Tallman55) January 25, 2022

Khanyi responded to her secret admirer to acknowledge that she was aware of his message, in a sweet manner.

“Happy anniversary babe in ur head,” she responded.

Happy anniversary babe in ur head https://t.co/HBzobxt3Cz — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 26, 2022

