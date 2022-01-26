Khanyi Mbau responds to secret admirer of 8 years

Johannesburg- Media personality Khanyi Mbau has responded to a secret admirer after the person shared that they have been in a ‘relationship’ with her for eight years.
“Today marks exactly 8 years I have been dating @MbauReloaded in my head …Remember my Facebook post the day I marked 4 years….#Khanyi you own my head,” he wrote.
Today marks exactly 8 years I have been dating @MbauReloaded in my head … Remember my Facebook post the day I marked 4 years…. #Khanyi you own my head
— Tallman Mshwane (@Tallman55) January 25, 2022
Khanyi responded to her secret admirer to acknowledge that she was aware of his message, in a sweet manner.
“Happy anniversary babe in ur head,” she responded.
Happy anniversary babe in ur head https://t.co/HBzobxt3Cz
— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 26, 2022
