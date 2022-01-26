REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Khanyi Mbau responds to secret admirer of 8 years

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Khanyi Mbau Instagram

Johannesburg- Media personality Khanyi Mbau has responded to a secret admirer after the person shared that they have been in a ‘relationship’ with her for eight years.

Today marks exactly 8 years I have been dating @MbauReloaded in my head …Remember my Facebook post the day I marked 4 years….#Khanyi you own my head,” he wrote.

Khanyi responded to her secret admirer to acknowledge that she was aware of his message, in a sweet manner.

“Happy anniversary babe in ur head,” she responded.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes