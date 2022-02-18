REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Lady Du curses her management

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Amapiano sensation Lady Du has become the latest artist to complain about her management. This after she received information that her manager is not doing her career any justice.

Taking to social media on Friday, Lady Du said she curses the day she signed up to her current management, stating that her manager had told people that she was not available for any bookings, and that the manager does not work on weekends.

“He doesn’t pay me on time mind you. I don’t work for him, he gets paid off my bookings. He has started taking cash from promoters, I’m in hell guys. I’ve been crying every day nje,” she said on her social media account.

