Lady Du curses her management

Amapiano sensation Lady Du has become the latest artist to complain about her management. This after she received information that her manager is not doing her career any justice.

Taking to social media on Friday, Lady Du said she curses the day she signed up to her current management, stating that her manager had told people that she was not available for any bookings, and that the manager does not work on weekends.

“He doesn’t pay me on time mind you. I don’t work for him, he gets paid off my bookings. He has started taking cash from promoters, I’m in hell guys. I’ve been crying every day nje,” she said on her social media account.

I’m actually crying reading all the dms and screenshots you are sending me of how much money I lost sitting at home 😭😭😭 I’m sooooo sorry 💔💔💔 😭😭😭 all the days y’all wanted me, I was available ❤️❤️❤️ Yho guys — Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) February 18, 2022

