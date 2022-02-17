Lady Du sings King Monada’s praises

Amapiano queen Lady Du recently praised King Monada for appreciating and loving his girlfriend Lerato Ramawela. Lady Du took to social media to gush over King Monada proposing to his girlfriend after being together for 10 years.

She reposted a picture of King Monada proposing to his first love and stated how proud she was of him for doing the right thing, and remembering who was there for him before the lights of fame struck.

“You have made me so proud of you, you literally marrying the girl that was there with you through thick and thin, this just proves your character. This has made me to respect you beyond. Congratulations Skeem,” she wrote.

King Monada used the opportunity of Valentine’s month to propose to Ramawela, announcing the proposal on his Instagram account by posting a video of him getting down on one knee in a beautiful natural setting.

