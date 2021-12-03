VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lasizwe has the most viewed YouTube channel in SA

By Coceka Magubeni
Lasizwe

Johannesburg- YouTuber and reality television star, Lasizwe Dambuza has secured the most viewed position, in the YouTube space, in South Africa.

Lasizwe shared the good news on his social media accounts, announcing that he is the producer of the most viewed videos on YouTube in the country.

“I don’t know how to behave right now. Thank you sooooo much for your love and support Bo Sweerie,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

 

 

