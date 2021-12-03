Lasizwe has the most viewed YouTube channel in SA

Johannesburg- YouTuber and reality television star, Lasizwe Dambuza has secured the most viewed position, in the YouTube space, in South Africa.

Lasizwe shared the good news on his social media accounts, announcing that he is the producer of the most viewed videos on YouTube in the country.

“I don’t know how to behave right now. Thank you sooooo much for your love and support Bo Sweerie,” he wrote on Twitter.

You are looking at the person who produced the MOST VIEWED YouTube Videos in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/FCM1O1GArO — Sweerie (@lasizwe) December 2, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

Congratulations Lasizwe 🥳

Mama and Papa are definitely proud of you in heaven🥺 (God bless their souls❤️).

You did it Sweerie!! 💯 https://t.co/dDSjXOHp7V — Nombuso Khumalo 🌻 (@Nombuso28587407) December 2, 2021

Is not a girl, he is a boy — Norman (@Norman38310850) December 3, 2021

Nice. Enjoy while u can lil man, Batta is coming soon. — Batta the Baddy (@Baddydzaddy) December 3, 2021

I was the first person to congratulate you — Nomvula (@MmaBalu) December 2, 2021

