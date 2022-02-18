REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Linda Majola calls out stingy people

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Linda Majola Instagram

Tik Tok star and The Wife actor Linda Majola is fed-up with people who don’t want to pay him for his talents.

Majola furiously stated in a social media video that he has had to turn down many jobs because people want to pay him less than what he is worth.

He made an example of how as a customer you go to a grocery store to buy mealie-meal and you are told the price. Do you then negotiate the price?

“When you get to Shoprite and the price is R30, do you then ask for the manager and tell them that you can only afford R10?” he asked sarcastically.

“Let us normalise paying for intangible goods and services as well.”

See Video Below:

