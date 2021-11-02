Look: Sir Trill shares video dropping hot bars

Johannesburg – Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has shown his fans that he is indeed a man of many talents.

Sir Trill recently took to social media to share a video of himself dropping some hot bars.

Sir Trill shared that he used to be a rapper before he got into the amapiano genre.

“LOL LOOK WHAT I FOUND. YES, SURPRISE I USED TO RAP. KDALA SIZAMA,” he wrote.

LOL LOOK WHAT I FOUND . YES SURPRISE I USED TO RAP . KDALA SIZAMA pic.twitter.com/11IKCvfk7E — #JOHNWICK (@SIR_TRILLSA) October 27, 2021

This is how tweeps have reacted to the John Wick hitmaker’s rap skills:

they let the wolf out somebody hide the goats 😷😷😷

I spit a holy verse make the pastor want to mosh pit pic.twitter.com/wl368oP7DP — Niipho (@LioydNtshangase) October 27, 2021

Somebody said Piano will make u change your Business Model. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/2cUKgP2RMY — Lusanda Mantsoyi (@justNobha) October 28, 2021

First time i saw a sir trill piano video, the posture and delivery told a story of a backpacker who was hitting a short left to the bag, but this hard?😭😭😭 https://t.co/OcsarugIfX — DOPEITSJABU (@Ballon_Dor_Jabu) October 28, 2021

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma