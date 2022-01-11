Look:#UmlandoChallenge is the latest craze in SA

Johannesburg- Dance trends come and go and the #UmlandoChallenge is the newest one that you should definitely try.

Not so long ago we were doing the Nkoa Tempela challenge but it seems like we left that one in 2021.

Umlando is a new song by 9umba and Toss that will drop sometime this week, it features the likes of Sino Msolo, Mdoovar, Sir Trill, Slade, Young Stunna, and Lady Du.

This is how tweeps reacted to the new #UmlandoChallenge and have also submitted their videos of themselves partaking in the dance challenge.

LOLU USUKU OLUKHULU🔥🔥🔥 Siyabonga for everything Bafwethu 🤞🏾❤️😭 we are here with your favourites!!! Asambe uMlando Way!!! Umlando is dropping this week!!!

Ni ready??👀👀 ASAMBE!!!!🚀🚀🚀 🎨: @tangible_za #UmlandoChallenge #UmlandoChallenge pic.twitter.com/QdSPvBcaau — #UmlandoChallenge (@indabakabani) January 10, 2022

This #UmlandoChallenge has some bad b* elements. This shake of bums hai🤦‍♀️ — Tabongz, Mr Afro House fan (@Tabongz_SA) January 11, 2022

@9umba1 waiting for you to drop the song so I can do the #UmlandoChallenge representing Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 — Zviko (@The_Carbonado) January 11, 2022

Can Tsonga men jump on this challenge, I wanna see something pretty please #UmlandoChallenge — Valencia (@MasekoValencia) January 10, 2022

The reason why Women fail to do the #UmlandoChallenge is because they think everything is about shaking their ass 🤣🤣. LOL this challenge requires a movement of a waist, which is one thing some of you fail to do even during sex. — Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) January 10, 2022

The #UmlandoChallenge is for the boys please girls relax 🙏🏽 — IG:noloo_mbatha (@noloo_nolz) January 10, 2022

Mina bengithi let’s leave it to the gents Yabo #UmlandoChallenge https://t.co/9854tcC4Hy — lekka💙 (@lekkavilakazi) January 10, 2022

