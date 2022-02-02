Mohale raises funds for family of three-year-old burnt in fire

Johannesburg – Media personality Mohale Motaung is raising funds for the family of a three-year-old who was burned and died in a fire in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

Mohale shared on his social media that one of the homes of the many family’s who are the beneficiaries of his foundation, was burnt down to nothing and the family is living in temporary accommodation.

Taking to social media Mohale also shared the pictures of the home which burnt down and is pleading to those who are able to assist with any funds.

“Hey, Guys. So many of you know that in the beginning of the year, my team and I do a school shoe run to donate as much necessities and school shoes for underprivileged pupils at primary schools in and around the country so that they have the same opportunities in education as other pupils.”

“So the year started off on a rough note for one of the family’s who are beneficiaries of my foundation, @fortheyouth_foundation – It was sadly brought to my attention that the family home they live in, in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape, was brought to flames and has unfortunately burnt and left them with nothing. The greatest casualty was a 3-year-old who was burnt in this fire.”

“My team and I are doing our best in trying to assist the family but our resources can only stretch so far. We are looking to buy the primary school pupils uniform, stationery, household supplies, food, beds, blankets, etc.”

“The family has suffered a great deal, and are currently living in temporary accommodation. We are also looking to rebuild their home with the help of contractors and the community.”

“So while this is an unusual request, I’m appealing to my followers to assist in doing more for this family. Any assistance is welcome. We will treat this matter with transparency but as much privacy as possible to protect the family and their dignity.”

“If you are interested in assisting, please contact my team on 068 066 0834.

I’d like to thank you in advance as I’m sure you will find it in your heart to be a blessing to this family. I’m grateful I can make this appeal to you. Thank you.”(SIC)

