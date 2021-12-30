REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Murdah Bongs pens a sweet message to girlfriend, DJ Zinhle

By Anelisa Sibanda
DJ Zinhle. / Instagram

Johannesburg- Member of Black Motion, Bongani Mohosana well known as Murdah Bongs took to Instagram to wish the mother of his child a happy birthday

Murdah wrote a sweet message to DJ Zinhle in celebration of her birthday.

“Ish no words can describe what you mean to me. I never in my life would have thought I would be the happiest man alive. I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Working under your guidance is a blessing I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children, you inspire me to do my best.

Murdah could not stop praising DJ Zinhle of how much of a good partner and mother she is and how he is lucky to have her by his side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

 

