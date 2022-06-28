Mzansi Magic’s favourite shows return for new seasons in July

Two of Mzansi Magic’s much-talked about yet emotional shows, Mnakwethu and Unefa, are making a comeback in July.

Mnakwethu returns for its third season on July 5 at 8pm while the heart-warming Unefa will premiere its second season on July 20, also at 8pm.

Hosted by Uthando Nes’thembu star Musa Mseleku, Mnakwethu follows men who need Mseleku’s help in requesting their wives to agree to be in a polygamous marriage.

The show is often filled with tension as Mseleku walks a tightrope between guiding the men towards fulfilling their dreams while also helping the women accept what is sometimes a shocking request by their husbands.

Unefa sees unsuspecting people learn that they have an inheritance they did not know about. Hosted by actor Motlatsi Mafatshe, it is a feel-good show that provides the audience with warmth, emotion, and positivity as they watch people’s lives change for the better, possibly forever.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Mzansi Magic prides itself in commissioning shows that showcase the truth about our cultural norms, struggles, and relationships.”

“We’re excited to have all-new seasons of some of our fan favourites and possibly make dreams come true. These are more than just mere entertainment, they appeal to our viewers’ emotions and give them a lot of food for thought.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author