Mzansi Wethu unleashes new shows to tackle topical societal issues

Mzansi Wethu is preparing to introduce two new reality shows, Suxoka and Umndende, in July. In the same month, the channel will also bring back Wang’kolota, which returns for season two.

Hosted by actor Kagiso Modupe, who is also a qualified family psychologist, Wang’kolota offers a platform for people to confront those who owe them, while Umndende puts in the spotlight the people who abuse government’s social grants. Umndende will be presented by Thabiso Mokhethi.

Suxoka, hosted by media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, features couples who need to fix trust issues.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Mzansi Wethu’s content slate keeps evolving and growing, and we are thrilled to shake things up with two new [shows] and one returning show, something our loyal viewers love and appreciate.”

She added that as a channel, they are proud to expand on new and original offerings.

Suxoka will premier on July 16 at 8pm followed by Wang’kolota season two at 8.30pm. Umndende will premiere on July 23 at 9pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author