Nomzamo Mbatha pens heartfelt message to her late sister

Johannesburg – Nomzamo Mbatha took to social media to pen a heartfelt message, remembering her late (cousin) sister.

Nomzamo’s cousin sister Carla passed away in 2014, after committing suicide due to depression.

In her heartfelt message, Nomzamo mentioned that it would have been Carla’s 27th birthday.

“Year 7. Every year I bring flowers, a heart in pieces, and tears of agony. This year I brought balloons and a heart on the mend to peace and halfway to true acceptance.

Heavenly 27th birthday to my twin and baby sister @carla_hd … who loved DEEPLY AND LOUDLY.”

“When she chose you, she truly chose you and would be your first line of defense like a true Scorpio. She was brave and true, honest, extremely kind, and seriously funny. Courageous in every way, beautiful on all fronts, and my very own soft landing.

I will love her for all my days on earth and miss her equally as much.”

“I serve a merciful God that made it possible for us to live in this lifetime together and be of kin and blood.”

“Here’s to 27, my Ninja… I will meet you on the other side someday. Pray you always watch over me,” she wrote.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma