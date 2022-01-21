Oros Mampofu on self-esteem issues and overcoming them

Johannesburg- Actor and self-made businessman Oros Mampofu has recently shared how he suffered from self-esteem issues while he was growing up, and how he has managed to overcome the issues.

Taking to his social media, Oros reflected on his achievements now and about how much he suffered from self-esteem issues at a young age.

“Growing up, I always saw myself as less than the people that surrounded me. I’m not sure if it’s because I scraped through every test I ever wrote, that I couldn’t read, or maybe because I was 2 years behind the grade I was meant to be in. But whatever the reason was, I believed it.”

“I recall that a lot of the time I dreaded being at school & every day was a mountain to climb. Regardless of all of that, I couldn’t shake off the feeling that I was destined for something special. To impact the world in a way I wasn’t sure how yet.”

“Looking back I’m grateful for everything, the dark times, the teaching moments, and the insightful moments that forged me into the man I am today. Into the dreamer that believes anything is possible & won’t be stopped by the likes of adversity.”

“I never imagined I would be a business owner with multiple initiatives on the run like @hotspotgrills, excited to see where I can take them. That for me is still something crazy to think about.”

“To dreamers out there! Let’s keep going guys. We don’t have all the answers I know, but it’s about getting out there & giving it a try,” he wrote.

