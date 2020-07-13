Papa Penny Ahee and Lerato Manaka make peace…sort of

Musician Papa Penny Penny has asked for a public apology from his former manager and recently released convict Lerato Manaka.

The Mzansi Magic reality star told Sunday Word that he was willing to forgive the ex-convict but had no intention of being her friend.

He added that Manaka was out to destroy his booming career.

“Myself I forgive her but not in the name of manager. She was not my manager I forgive her after 5 minutes. She did a wrong thing to me even myself I was (have) forgiven her longtime ago and from now I will tell my angels to forgive her and she have to apologize to most people she did wrong to them because I was not alone (sic),” he said.

“But I’m not going to be her friend I just forgive her what she did to me because she wanted to destroy my life (and) my brand. She send a message to me, I’m the one who sent her to you as newspapers to apologize public, not private,” said the reality star.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Manaka who was released from prison on June 19 this year, is on her journey of rehabilitation.

“Since my release I have been focusing on the things that are most important to me – my family, friends and my career. I believe the time spent in prison really helped me assess what is most important and now I just want to spend my time centering my life around those things,” she explained.

The 37 year-old added: “I am now understanding the concept of life much better. Correctional Centre have taught me to understand different characters and tolerance, they also taught me basic lessons of life such as patience, time management, respect, etc”.

Manaka who is on parole in the Free State added that she had the time to reflect and acknowledge her mistakes.

“I can confirm that I would like to apologise to Penny Penny. As part of the rehabilitation process I had to reflect and acknowledge my mistakes. When I went into detention, my incarceration was tide up to his brand, I apologise for that. I also apologise for not handling our previous disagreements professionally instead of running to the media. I acknowledge that my actions had an effect on his brand and I sincerely apologise for that,” she said.

Manaka and her businessman husband Thabang were been sentenced to eight and six years in prison respectively after they were found guilty of fraud and money laundering in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Manaka and her husband started serving their time in November 2017 at the Johannesburg Prison, popularly known as Sun City.

The brand manager hogged headlines after she approached DStv to stop the airing of Penny Penny’s popular reality show Papa Penny Ahee. She claimed the musician owed her R200 000 after she worked with him to build his brand.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane