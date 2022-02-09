Pearl Thusi wants to organize CBD Twitter party

Johannesburg- Media Personality Pearl Thusi has recently taken to social media to announce that she wants to organize a CBD Twitter party.

Interacting with other Twitter users Pearl threw around ideas on how she could make the idea a success, how the dynamics would play out, and who would be allowed to be at that party.

I wanna organise a CBD Twitter party.

Should we make it a thing?

And criteria for entry? — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 9, 2022

Pearl also stated that with the profits that they would make from the party, CBD Twitter would then have to choose a winner.

And CBD twitter can choose someone we pay school fees for with the profits (if any ) lol. #CBDTWITTERPARTY — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 9, 2022

Pearl shared that the CBD Twitter party would also accommodate those with small accounts because it is those people most of the time in need of assistance.

Of course it has to- small accounts are probably why this platform is powerful.

And this way we can help people who are struggling here- all those tweets of people needing help always break my heart. 😢 https://t.co/oruOQHIPLL — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 9, 2022

Pearl’s idea has been gaining a lot of momentum and dynamics such as who should perform at the proposed CBD Twitter party are still on the table. Entry fees and what people should wear at the party were also discussed but have not been finalized as yet.

It is clear that Pearl is all for supporting local brands and businesses like she did when she went on her date with Mr. Smeg. The star shared that she liked the idea proposed by a fan for people to wear local brands.

