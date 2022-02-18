Playing the villain takes the crown for Siyabonga Shibe

Revenge is sweet. And whether you love or hate them, the Majola brothers are on a deadly mission to avenge the deaths of their father and brother, respectively.

Siyabonga Shibe, who plays the role of Gwaza on The Wife, let Sunday World in on his role in this Showmax original telenovela.

The actor, who has been in the industry for a good 22 years, was born in Umlazi, Durban but later relocated to Johannesburg. Shibe has appeared on many TV productions including Gaz’lam, the SABC1 TV drama, and Bay of Plenty.

Having to transition from his previous role on Uzalo, Shibe said he is always grateful for new and exciting challenges.

“It was beautiful, it was something that I have been yearning for. For me, I take each character as it comes and in every character I prepare,” he said.

Initially, he wanted to audition for the lead role of Nkosana, but due to him being featured on another TV production and having many other commitments, he failed to convince his casters.

“With my age and the experience gained throughout the years, I don’t pick and choose a role, but clearly the role of Gwaza was best suited for me.”

Siyabonga and Gwaza are two different people, but the one thing they share is their love for family and loved ones.

In the first season of the telenovela, shared Shibe, the scenes that stood out for him include the confrontations between the Majola and Zulu families.

“For me, the confrontations stood out because they prompted the emotions between the two families and what is yet to come as the story progresses.”

He said playing the villain has been exciting for him, as he has to convince the viewers of what is expected of him.

“I love to see the reactions and hate from people about the Majolas because it is proof that we are doing a good job and interpreting the story as it should be.

“Sometimes when people don’t see the Majolas on screen, they are not satisfied, so it’s a love-hate relationship.”

In season two, said Shibe, the viewers can expect to see a lot from Gwaza. He will be going through a lot of emotions from anger, grief, happiness, and love.

