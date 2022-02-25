Rising star Nue-Sam crafts own unique niche in showbiz

Nosipho “Nue-Sam” Khuzwayo wears many hats.

The multi-talented poet and songwriter dropped her EP Sipho on Friday. sHer single Mayeh is also available on all digital streaming platforms. She speaks of her rise to fame.

Strongly motivated to share her messages with the world, in 2017 she started posting videos of herself reciting poems on social media.

Nue-Sam, who refers to herself as “Mother Word”, said whichever content she chooses to share, it is guaranteed to capture the heart and mind in the most unimaginable way.

“My sound is encapsulating, while equally being thought-provoking, controversial, healing and real,” said Nue-Sam.

The poet has since managed to spark the attention of fellow label mate Sjava, and upon working with him, Nue-Sam’s popularity shot up. She began reciting her poetry during Sjava’s gigs in concerts, live shows, and festivals.

“Reciting alongside Sjava granted me the opportunity to earn a place on his 2019 studio album Umqhele. This project helped me showcase my talents into what is called poetry in music,” said Nue-Sam.

Nue-Sam, who hails from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, started writing at a young age. In 2013, she began to recite her poems publicly and was later introduced to a platform of artists who share similar talents.

“This was when I started understanding my strengths. Every time I wrote, it would assure me that I was heading in the right path.”

The poet has also worked alongside Buhlebendalo from The Soil on her first single titled Vuyolwethu. The single tied the two ladies’ sounds together as they both express their art from a deeply emotive and indigenous place.

